Barcelona Keeping Close Eye On Osimhen –Spanish Journalist

La Liga giants Barcelona have added a new name, in Victor Osimhen, to their shortlist of centre-forward targets.

That’s according to Spanish journalist Gabriel Sans of Mundo Deportivo, who has confirmed that the Nigerian’s situation is being closely monitored by the reigning Spanish champions.

Barcelona are widely expected to dip into the market for reinforcement up top for the 2026/27 campaign.

As much comes with the contract of star frontman Robert Lewandowski due to come to an end.

With a renewal for the Pole looking unlikely, Deco and the Camp Nou brass have therefore long kicked into gear a search for a replacement for Lewandowski.

And as alluded to above, this week, a fresh name has been floated in the media.

Speaking during an interview with Turkish outlet Radyospor (via Get Spanish Football) Gabriel Sans provided the following insight into Barcelona’s mounting interest in the services of Galatasaray frontman Victor Osimhen:“Barcelona needs a very good centre-forward and is looking for one for next season. It’s not guaranteed whether Lewandowski will stay on. He’s 37 years old and currently injured, so it’s unknown how he’ll return.

“From this perspective, Victor Osimhen is a player Barcelona wants. That’s certain, but there have been no meetings, no discussions between the parties, and no negotiations. Osimhen is definitely on Barcelona’s transfer list today, but we need to look at Lewandowski’s situation.

“We don’t know how his future at the club will shape up. Osimhen is all about goals and success. Yes… Barcelona is keeping a close eye on him.”



