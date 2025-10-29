Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    ‘Osimhen Best Footballer To Ever Come To Super Lig’ –Demirel

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read
    'Osimhen Best Footballer To Ever Come To Super Lig' --Demirel
    Osimhen

    Former Fenerbahçe goalkeeper Volkan Demirel has described Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as the best footballer ever to play in the Turkish League.

    Demirel stated this after the Nigerian international’s impressive goal-scoring display for the Turkish giant.

    His imperious performance in his first season at Galatasaray helped the club to a domestic double of the Turkish Süper Lig title and the Turkish Cup.

    Read Also:CAF Confirms Venues, Dates For 2026 World Cup Playoffs

    He personally finished as the league’s top scorer with 26 goals in 30 games.

    Currently, Osimhen has scored three goals in seven appearances for Galatasaray this ongoing season.

    Reacting via his official X handle, Demirel stated that Osimhen remains the best player to ever play in the Turkish League.

    “Victor Osimhen is the best footballer to ever come to the Süper Lig.

    “I said this on the first day he arrived, and I’m saying the same thing again.”


    Share.
    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.