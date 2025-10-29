'Osimhen Best Footballer To Ever Come To Super Lig' --Demirel

Former Fenerbahçe goalkeeper Volkan Demirel has described Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as the best footballer ever to play in the Turkish League.



Demirel stated this after the Nigerian international’s impressive goal-scoring display for the Turkish giant.



His imperious performance in his first season at Galatasaray helped the club to a domestic double of the Turkish Süper Lig title and the Turkish Cup.

Read Also:CAF Confirms Venues, Dates For 2026 World Cup Playoffs



He personally finished as the league’s top scorer with 26 goals in 30 games.



Currently, Osimhen has scored three goals in seven appearances for Galatasaray this ongoing season.



Reacting via his official X handle, Demirel stated that Osimhen remains the best player to ever play in the Turkish League.



“Victor Osimhen is the best footballer to ever come to the Süper Lig.



“I said this on the first day he arrived, and I’m saying the same thing again.”



