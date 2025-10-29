Arsenal Should Have Signed Mbeumo Many Years Ago –Walcott

Theo Walcott has described Bryan Mbeumo as an ‘incredible’ addition for Manchester United and believes Arsenal should have signed the forward ‘many years ago’.

United prioritised strengthening their attack on the back of a wretched end to the season under Ruben Amorim, who steered the club to their worst-ever points tally in the Premier League last term.

The Red Devils first set their sights on Matheus Cunha and moved quickly trigger a £62.5million release clause in the Brazilian’s contract with Wolves.

Mbeumo was the next player targeted on the back of a magnificent campaign with Brentford, in which the Cameroon international racked up 20 goals and seven assists in the Premier League.

While United faced strong competition from Tottenham, Mbeumo would go on to complete a £71million move to Old Trafford, with Benjamin Sesko, Senne Lammens and Diego Leon all following suit.

It proved to be an immensely challenging start to life for United’s new recruits, though, with Amorim’s men winning just two of their opening six games in all competitions.

However, it seems green shoots of progress are beginning to appear and United are now riding a three-match winning streak for the first time since Amorim took charge.

“The team are understanding the way to play in his system now,” Walcott said on It’s Called Soccer following United’s latest victory over Brighton, in which Mbeumo scored a second-half double.

“When you have three at the back, you always have to have one of the centre-backs coming out into the midfield to be a third midfielder.

“Luke Shaw is that man doing that because he’s the one out of all the players that you trust to be able to cover as well.

They need that if Bruno [Fernandes] and Cunha are going to work in the same team because I wasn’t so sure if they could really operate in the same team. It felt like two players that want to be in the same positions.

“However, once you get players who can step out, be confident and have that trust behind them, that’s no problem and this system works.”

According to Walcott, United have massively benefitted from the fact both Cunha and Mbeumo – arguably their most consistent performer this season – have not had to adapt to Premier League football.

“You have Cunha coming back and defending as well and Mbeumo who I think is outstanding,” the ex-Arsenal and England winger added.

“You look at players away from the Premier League who come into the Premier League, they take time. These guys [like Mbeumo] were built for Premier League football.

“I think Mbeumo has been incredible and he’s a player Arsenal should have bought many years ago.”

Despite his allegiances to Arsenal, Walcott believes the Premier League is a far better product when United are strong and competing again at the top of the table.

“This United team are so confident. I got it so wrong, I thought it was going to be a typical United performance [against Brighton],” he continued.

“However, they are starting to click and they’re missing quite a lot of players still which is worrying.

“We want to see United challenge, we do, it’s better for the league, it’s better for everyone and they’re exciting to watch now.”



