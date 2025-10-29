NFF Offers Madugu Two-Year Contract

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu has revealed he has been offered a two-year contract by the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF.

The contract, according to Madugu will run from October 1, 2025 to October 31, 2027.

The 61-year-old will lead the Super Falcons to the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The gaffer is also expected to be in charge of the Super Falcons should they qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

Madugu took charge of the team following Randy Waldrum’s resignation last year.

Under his tutelage, the Super Falcons won the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The contract is expected to be made official by the NFF in the next few days.



