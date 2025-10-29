Carabao Cup: Uche Subbed On As Crystal Palace Oust Liverpool

Super Eagles midfielder Christantus Uche was in action as Crystal Palace dumped Liverpool out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.



The Nigerian international, who was making his first appearance in the competition, came on for Borna Sosa in the 83rd minute to solidify Crystal Palace’s midfield.

Palace, who made it three successive wins over Arne Slot’s side, began the Reds’ miserable run when they grabbed a last-minute winner at Selhurst Park in the Premier League back in September.



Victory this time, however, was far more comfortable, with Ismaila Sarr grabbing a first-half brace as Oliver Glasner named a strong Eagles side against a much-changed Liverpool team.



The hosts’ misery increased when they were reduced to 10 men after substitute Amara Nallo received a red card, and Yeremy Pino added the proverbial icing on the cake with a goal three minutes before the end of the match.



