Carabao Cup: Arokodare Scores In Wolves’ 4-3 Defeat To Chelsea

Tolu Arokodare was on target as struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers lost 4-3 to Chelsea in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

It was Arokodare’s second since his move to Wolves from Genk in the summer.

The Super Eagles striker pulled a goal back for his side to make it 3-1 three minutes into the second half.

Hee Chan Hwang won the ball back high in Chelsea’s half and slotted in Arokodare, who side footed home.

Chelsea had raced to a 3-0 lead in the first half thanks to goals from Andrey Santos (five minutes), Tyrique George (15th minute) and Estevao (41 minutes).

Jamie Gittens got Chelsea’s fourth goal with one minute left to play in the encounter.

Before Gittens’ goal Chelsea were reduced to 10 men after Liam Delap was sent off on 86 minutes.

In other fixtures goals from Ethan Nwaneri and Bukayo Saka secured a 2-0 win for Arsenal, Crystal Palace hammered Liverpool 3-0, Manchester City beat Swansea 3-1 and Newcastle United overcame Tottenham Hotspur 2-0.



