Olayinka Terminates Contract With Red Star Belgrade

Serbian outfit Red Star Belgrade have announced Peter Olayinka has mutually terminated his contract with the club, reports Completesports.com.

Red Star Belgrade claimed the Nigeria international expressed his desire to seek a new challenge.

“Red Star Football Club informs the public that it has mutually terminated cooperation with Peter Olayinka with mutual understanding and appreciation,” the announced on their official website.

“Peter expressed his desire to seek a new challenge in his career, and the club want to thank him for the professional relationship, dedication and contribution he gave to our team in the previous period.

“Crvena zvezda thanks Olayinka for everything he has done in the red and white jersey and wishes him success, health and happiness in the future.”

The 29-year-old joined Red Star Belgrade from Czech club Slavia Prague in 2023.

He scored 14 goals in 46 league appearances for the Red and Whites.

By Adeboye Amosu



