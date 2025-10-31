EPL: Onyeka, Uche In Midfield Battle As Crystal Palace Host Brentford

Super Eagles duo of Frank Onyeka and Christantus Uche will be at loggerheads as Crystal Palace face Brentford in Saturday’s Premier League clash.

Uche, Onyeka Target Starting Shirt

While Uche has made three appearances for Palace this ongoing season, his Nigerian compatriot, Onyeka, has also featured three times, bagging one assist for Brentford.



Both players will be eager to help their respective teams thrive in tomorrow’s league clash at Selhurst Park Stadium.

After struggling in their recent outings, the Eagles got back to winning ways with the 3–0 victory over Liverpool in the League Cup. They will look to build on it with another win here.



Meanwhile, Brentford are in impressive form right now, and they have picked up four wins from the last five matches in all competitions. The Bees will look to grind out a positive result here as well.



Three of the last six matches between these two teams have ended in a draw, and it will be difficult to separate the two teams once again. Brentford are undefeated in nine of their last ten matches against Crystal Palace.

Head To Head

The Eagles, who are yet to lose in four Premier League games at Selhurst Park this term (W1 D3), head into Saturday’s contest with Brentford having won only one of their previous eight top-flight encounters with Brentford (D5 L2) – a 3-1 home victory in December 2023.



Brentford’s set-piece threat has been well-documented, and since the start of last season they have scored eight Premier League goals via throw-ins alone, five more than any other team in the division. In fact, the two sides to put the most long throws into the opposition penalty box so far this term are the Bees (47) and Crystal Palace (38).

Possible Lineup

Crystal Palace: Henderson; Canvot, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta



Brentford: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Ajer; Henderson, Yanelt; Schade, Damsgaard, Ouattara; Thiago



