EPL: Chukwueze In Contention To Face Wolves

Samuel Chukwueze is in contention to face Wolverhampton Wanderers this weekend, reports Completesports.com.

Chukwueze sustained a calf injury during international duty with Nigeria earlier this month.

The 26-year-old has missed Fulham’s last three games across all competitions due to the setback.

Fulham manager Marco Silva provided an injury update on the Nigeria international ahead of Saturday’s clash with Wolves at the Craven Cottage.

‘Things look better… Smith Rowe and Harry Wilson are in contention. Rodrigo Muniz and Samuel Chukwueze [are also] in contention. Raul Jimenez is a doubt, but Joachim Andersen is in. Jedi [Antonee Robinson] is out,” Silva told a press conference on Friday.

The winger joined the Whites on loan from Serie A giants, AC Milan this summer.

Chukwueze has registered one assist in three appearances across all competitions for Fulham this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



