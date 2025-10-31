Close Menu
    Super Eagles Star On West Ham Radar

    Super Eagles Star On West Ham Radar

    West Ham United have reignited their interest in signing Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis.

    Recall that Dennis has been unattached since August, when he and Nottingham Forest reached an agreement to terminate his contract, as he was deemed surplus to requirements.

    He was recently linked with a move back to his former club, Watford, before the deal fell apart.

    However, according to The West Ham Way, the Hammers, who are struggling to score goals in the Premier League, have shown interest in signing Dennis, as they hope to improve their performance.

    There are also reports linking him with a move to Scottish champions Celtic, though his next destination is not confirmed.


