Flamingos Back In Nigeria After U-17 Women’s World Cup Ouster

Nigeria’s Flamingos are back in the country after crashing out of the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

Players and officials of the team flew into Abuja on Friday morning from Casablanca.

Bankole Olowookere’s led side exited the competition at the Round of 16 stage, losing 4-0 to Italy.

The Flamingos recorded only one win out of the four games they played at the competition.

They lost their first two games to Canada and France 4-1 and 1-0 respectively.

Their only win came in the 4-0 thrashing of debutants Samoa.

Nigeria made it to the Round of 16 as one of four best third-placed teams.

By Adeboye Amosu




