    The Super Falcons Eye 11th WAFCON Title After Sealing Ticket To 2026 Edition

    Solomon Ojeagbase

    The Super Falcons quest for the WAFCON title.

    Topics Discussed in Video;
    *The Super Falcons Of Nigeria Successfully Completed Their Mission X Following Victory Over Morocco In The Final Of The 2024 WAFCON
    *Is Rasheedat Ajibade’s MVP Award Justified Considering Esther Okoronkwo’s Impressive Stats?
    *Should The Likes Of Asisat Oshoala, Halimat Ayinde, Osinachi Ohale, and Francesca Odega Still Be Called To The National Team After This Competition?

    Related: Can The Super Eagles Clinch A Ticket To The 2026 FIFA World Cup?

    USEFUL LINKS

    NFF Offers Madugu Two-Year Contract
    https://www.completesports.com/madugu-to-sign-two-year-contract/

    Ajibade: Super Falcons Want To Be Global Contenders
    https://www.completesports.com/ajibade-super-falcons-want-to-be-global-contenders/

