The Super Falcons Eye 11th WAFCON Title After Sealing Ticket To 2026 Edition

Catch up on today’s top stories with the latest **sports news**, featuring updates on the **Super Falcons** quest for the **WAFCON title**. Get your fill of **football news** and stay updated on all things **football**

Topics Discussed in Video;

*The Super Falcons Of Nigeria Successfully Completed Their Mission X Following Victory Over Morocco In The Final Of The 2024 WAFCON

*Is Rasheedat Ajibade’s MVP Award Justified Considering Esther Okoronkwo’s Impressive Stats?

*Should The Likes Of Asisat Oshoala, Halimat Ayinde, Osinachi Ohale, and Francesca Odega Still Be Called To The National Team After This Competition?

Related: Can The Super Eagles Clinch A Ticket To The 2026 FIFA World Cup?

