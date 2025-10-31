Tottenham Vs Chelsea: The Blues Aim To Extend Winning Streak In London Derby Against Spurs

Chelsea are preparing to take on Tottenham Hotspur in a crunch Premier League London derby clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, November 1, 2025.

The Blues are looking for a consistent run of victories to stir their season on the right course after a mixed start to the 2025/26 campaign.

Teams’ Form and Recent Performances

Tottenham

Tottenham have had a decent season so far, currently placed third and five points behind table toppers Arsenal in the Premier League standings. Thomas Frank’s side is just one of the few clubs yet to lose any game in the UEFA Champions League.

Spurs won their last league match 3-0 away at Everton courtesy of Micky van de Ven brace and Pape Matar Sarr’s strike late in the game. The victory saw them become the first ever side to defeat the Toffees at the new Hill Dickinson Stadium.

However, the north London side’s spirited performance in Merseyside was not replicated in their 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United in the Fourth Round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night which represented just their third loss across all competitions.

Chelsea

The 2025/26 season has been a rollercoaster for Chelsea, who have been unlucky with injuries and suspensions so far.

The Blues are presently in ninth position in the league having garnered 14 points following four wins, two draws and three losses which included a shocking 2-1 defeat to newly-promoted Sunderland at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

Enzo Maresca’s side has been pretty decent in the Champions League as their only defeat came in the hands of high-flyers Bayern Munich in the first matchday of the competition.

Chelsea narrowly scrapped through Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-3 in the Carabao Cup at the Molineux despite going three goals up at half-time.

The victory was marred with yet another red card for the Club World Cup champions, who saw Liam Delap receive his marching orders despite recently returning from an injury lay-off. The Blues have now seen a player sent off in six of their last nine matches.

They will be making the short trip to north London hoping to secure maximum points without any sending-off against a side they have an impressive record against.

Head-To-Head Record

Tottenham and Chelsea have met on 174 occasions across all competitions with the Blues having the lead with 80 wins to Spurs’ 54 while 40 matches have ended in draws.

The Stamford Bridge side has dominated proceedings in recent meetings as they successfully reduced the 2024/25 Europa League winners to just two victories in their last 17 meetings in all competitions.

Chelsea have won each of the past four matches against Tottenham with their last defeat coming in a 2-0 loss at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the 2022/23 season. Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane’s strikes in the second half sealed victory for the Lilywhites.

Key Players To Watch Out For

Tottenham

Mohammed Kudus

Kudus has been a revelation for Tottenham since his high-profile summer move from West Ham United for a reported fee of £60 million. The Ghana international has scored a goal and provided four assists which is the joint most in the Premier League this term. He has also completed the most dribbles (36) among players in the league.

The 25-year-old’s powerful dribbling, close ball control, and ability to create chances can cause damage to Chelsea’s defence which has kept just two clean sheets in their last 11 matches.

Richarlison

Richarlison has filled in well for Spurs in the absence of Dominic Solanke due to injury.

The 28-year-old has a respectable three goals and an assist against Chelsea. He has netted three goals and supplied two assists for his teammates so far this term, and his pace, strength, and versatility could come in handy for Frank’s side as they seek to end their winless run against the Blues.

Chelsea

Joao Pedro

Pedro is a player Tottenham need to watch out for in this matchup. The Brazilian is a prolific goal scorer who can operate from a central role or drift wider, utilising his quick movement and dribbling ability.

The 24-year-old has an impressive record against Spurs scoring two goals and providing an assist in two games. He already has five goal contributions (two goals and three assists) this season.

Enzo Fernandez

In the absence of Cole Palmer, Enzo has assumed the role of a playmaker from a deeper position. The midfielder has been able to influence play with his excellent passing range and ability to resist press while also disrupting opposition attacks and protecting space ahead of the defence.

The Argentina international also has eyes for goals as he already netted four and provided an assist so far.

Team News

Tottenham

Tottenham have a number of players on the treatment table going into the London derby.

Yves Bissouma (ankle), Kota Takai (ankle), Dominic Solanke (ankle), Radu Dragusin (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), James Maddison (knee) and Ben Davies (thigh) have all been ruled out of this tie.

Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, Archie Gray and Wilson Odobert are all doubts for this clash and Frank is expected to provide an update on them during his pre-match press conference.

Chelsea

Delap will not be travelling with Chelsea to north London as he serves his one-match ban for picking up two yellow cards at Molineux on Wednesday evening.

The former Ipswich Town forward will be one of five Blues players to miss this action alongside Cole Palmer (groin), Dario Essugo (thigh), Benoit Badiashile (muscle) and Levi Colwill (knee).

Possible Starting Line-ups

Tottenham (4-2-3-1):

Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Palhinha, Bentancur, Kudus, Simons, Johnson; Richarlison

Chelsea (4-2-3-1):

Sanchez; Gusto, Acheampong, Chalobah, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Neto, Enzo, Garnacho, Pedro

By Habeeb Kuranga



