Arokodare Targets First Premier League Goal Ahead Fulham Vs Wolves

Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare would be looking to open his goals account in the English Premier League when his struggling side Wolverhampton Wanderers face Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Since joining Wolves from Belgian outfit, Arokodare is yet to find the back of the net in the English topflight after six matches.

However, Arokodare has scored twice in two appearances in the Carabao Cup and one of the goals was in Wolves’ 4-3 defeat to Chelsea in the fourth round.

Now, the Nigeria international would hope to register his account when his struggling side visit Fulham.

The Cottagers beat Wolves 2-1 at Molineux in their last league meeting in February and only once in their history have they ever won back-to-back matches against the Old Gold, doing so in the second tier back in October 1908, writes SportsMole.

Fulham have struggled to build on their 11th-placed finish in the Premier League last season and find themselves down in 17th spot after winning only two of their opening nine matches this term, hovering just three points above the relegation zone.

No current Premier League team are enduring a longer losing run than the Cottagers, who have suffered defeat in each of their last four matches – they have not had a longer losing streak within the same season since losing nine games in a row between February and April in the 2018-19 campaign.

After coming up short in defeats to Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Arsenal, Marco Silva’s men looked on course to claim a point in last weekend’s clash with Newcastle United at St James’ Park, until they conceded their third 90th-minute goal of the season to lose 2-1. Fulham have conceded 23 winners in the 90th minute of games in PL history, with only Tottenham (27) and Aston Villa (26) ever conceding more.

Fulham managed to stop the rot in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, but only just as they had goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte to thank for saving three penalties in a 5-4 shootout victory over League One outfit Wycombe Wanderers following a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes of their fourth-round tie.

Silva and co will welcome a return to Craven Cottage this weekend, as they have collected seven of their eight PL points on home soil this season. However, they have failed to win any of their last five top-flight home matches against teams starting the day in the relegation zone (D3 L2), with one of those seeing them put to the sword 4-1 by Wolves in November last season.

Wolves are the only team yet to win in the Premier League this season after collecting just two points from their first nine matches (D2 L7). The Old Gold failed to win their opening 10 games last season (D3 L7) and no side in top-flight history has ever started successive seasons with 10 winless games.



