Osimhen, Onuachu Battle For Supremacy In Turkey

Nigerian, duo, Victor Osimhen, and Paul Onuachu will battle for supremacy when Galatasaray and Trabzonspor clash at the RAMS Park on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

Onuachu is currently the leading scorer in the Turkish top-flight this season, with seven goals, and one assist from 10 games.

Osimhen has netted three times in seven league outings in the current campaign.

Read Also:Onuachu: Scoring Against Osimhen’s Galatasaray Will Be Special

Galatasaray, who are yet to taste defeat in the league this season top the standings with 28 points from 10 matches.

Trabzonspor have lost once in the Turkish top-flight this term. They occupy second position with 23 points from same number of matches.

The two rivals faced each other three times last season. Galatasaray won the league match in Istanbul 4-3 and came back with a 2-0 victory in Trabzon.

Okan Buruk’s side also beat Trabzonspor 3-0 in the Turkish Cup final with Osimhen among the goal scorers.

By Adeboye Amosu



