Onuachu: Scoring Against Osimhen’s Galatasaray Will Be Special

Paul Onuachu hopes to continue his impressive scoring form when Trabzonspor visit Galatasaray this weekend, reports Compleetesports.com.

The Black Sea Storm will be up against Okan Buruk’s side in a Turkish Super Lig clash at the RAMS Park on Saturday.

Onuachu is currently the leading scorer in the league this season with seven goals.

Read Also:Bayer Leverkusen Boss Gives Injury Update On Tella

The 31-year-old is keen to add to his tallly against the defending champions.

“Scoring against Galatasaray would be a special moment in my career,” Onuachu was quoted by Kuzey Ekspres.

Galatasaray sit atop the Süper Lig table with 28 points from 10 matches, collecting nine wins and one draw while boasting a plus 25 goal difference – the best in the league.

Trabzonspor, who have garnered 22 points from 10 matches, sit just two behind the leaders, having scored 25 goals while conceding 12.

By Adeboye Amosu



