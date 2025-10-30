Bayer Leverkusen Boss Gives Injury Update On Tella

Bayer Leverkusen head coach Kasper Hjulmand has confirmed Nathan Tella will be sidelined until next month, reports Completesports.com.

Tella sustained a knee injury while in action for Die Werkself last month.

The Nigeria international was initially expected to return to action this month after returning to training.

Hjulmand has now revealed that the winger will only be fit for action after the November international break.

“With [Nathan] Tella, [the injury] was more difficult and complicated than we first thought,” he was quoted by Werkself Extra.

” I think he’ll need the international break as well. It’s looking better and better, but I can’t say when [he’ll return] exactly.

Tella is now expected to miss Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs next month.

The 26-year-old has made four appearances across all competitions for Bayer Leverkusen this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



