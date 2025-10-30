‘We’re Not Happy’ — Okoye Reflects On Udinese Defeat To Juventus

Maduka Okoye can’t hide his disappointment following Udinese’s defeat to Juventus in Wednesday night’s Serie A clash.

The Zebras fell 3-1 to their hosts at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Juventus put an end to their eight-game winless streak following the victory.

Okoye On Defeat To Juventus

Okoye, who had an excellent performance praised the efforts of his teammates in the game.

“We played a good game all together; it’s always difficult against Juventus. We’re not happy, but we know we played well, we’ll take what we did well for the next match,” Okoye told the club’s official website.

“We’ve made progress all together this season, and this is the result of hard work. The coach is ambitious, and we always want more.”

Return To Action

The Nigeria international also reflected on his return to action after a two-month suspension for his alleged involvement in a betting scandal.

“I’ve been out for a while, and it’s always difficult to be without football, but the goalkeeping coaches and the players have always helped me,” added Okoye.

“I feel good, I’m happy, I want to grow, and I learn every day.”

By Adeboye Amosu




