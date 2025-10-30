Osimhen Is The Biggest Striker In Turkish League --Ex Koln Star

Former Koln striker Serhat Akın has rated Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as the biggest striker in the Super Lig.



The Nigerian striker has been in sensational form, combining power and a relentless work ethic to lead the Turkish giants both domestically and in Europe.



With six goals in all competitions, three in the Super Lig and three in the UEFA Champions League, Osimhen has once again proven why he is considered among the top forwards in world football.

Read Also:Sas: Lookman Capable Of Transforming Galatasaray



Speaking with Haber Sariki Mizi, the former Turkey international stated that Osimhen is the greatest striker to ever grace the Turkish top flight.



“Even Osimhen was discussed. Osimhen and En-Nesyri were compared. Some guys talk nonsense like “En-Nesyri scores without penalties, Osimhen’s being penalised more.



“Of course, they have to do something to watch. We have a lot of bad advertising. Osimhen, he’s a weird guy. I think it’s the biggest centre-forward in the league, ever.



“Icardi, the pure scorer, did some good work for two years and became the top scorer. Icardi is a different player. If I were the manager, with Osimhen, I’d be so happy with my team. He’s my dream striker.”



