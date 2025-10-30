Sas: Lookman Capable Of Transforming Galatasaray

Turkish legend Hasan Şaş has advised Galatasaray to keep close tabs on Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman.



The Nigerian international was heavily linked with a move to the Turkish giant during the summer transfer window.



Lookman, 27, has been a key figure for Atalanta since his arrival in Serie A. His pace and versatility in attack have caught the eye of the Istanbul club’s management, who are looking to strengthen their offensive lineup.

However, Sas, in an interview via his X handle, believes Lookman would make a more positive impact than Leroy Sane.



“Lookman transfer. This player would change a lot of things. He would create a bigger impact than Leroy Sané.



“Galatasaray needs to stay in constant contact for the Lookman transfer just in case for their mid-season transfer already, needs to be at the table.”



