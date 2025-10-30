AFCON 2025: Uganda Ready To Challenge Super Eagles — Coach Put

Cranes of Uganda head coach Paul Put has declared his team ready for battle ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Uganda are drawn in Group C with three-time champions Nigeria, Tunisia, and Tanzania.

The Cranes will be making their eighth appearance in Morocco.

Put Not Scared Of Super Eagles

They are not a major force in African football but Put is confident they can compete with the Super Eagles, and other teams in their group.

“They (Super Eagles) are a perennial powerhouse. There are threats everywhere from their squad with top talent and European experience,” Put told CAFonline.

“Tunisia are highly organised, technical, tactically astute. They are hard to break down but we will see.

” For our neighbours Tanzania they are a good mix of energy and familiarity — regional derbies are never easy.

“We will respect all of them, but we are not intimidated. We will give a good account of ourselves.”

Put’s side will open their campaign at the AFCON 2025 finals against Tunisia on December 23.

By Adeboye Amosu





