NPFL: Eguma Faces Sack Threat — Kano Pillars, Abia Warriors To Decide Enyimba Coach’s Fate

Enyimba head coach, Stanley Eguma, will know his fate after the People’s Elephant’s next two fixtures — this Sunday’s NPFL Matchday 11 clash against Kano Pillars in Aba and next weekend’s Matchday 12 Oriental Derby away to Abia Warriors, Completesports.com reports..

The development follows a two-match ultimatum issued by the club’s hierarchy, demanding an immediate turnaround in performance.

Eguma Under Pressure After Poor Run Of Results

The two-time CAF Champions League winners are winless in their last three matches, slipping from the top of the 2025/2026 NPFL table to 10th position with 13 points after Matchday 10.

Enyimba’s slump began with a 1–0 defeat to newly promoted Kun Khalifat in Owerri, followed by a 2–1 loss to Warri Wolves, and another 2–1 reverse to Plateau United in Jos.

Irked by the dip in form, the club’s hierarchy has reportedly told Eguma to “shape up or ship out.”

Eguma’s First Test Comes Against Kano Pillars

Eguma’s first major challenge in the ultimatum period comes from Kano Pillars, who boast experienced players such as Ahmed Musa, Rabiu Ali, and Abdullahi Shehu.

The Sai Masu Gida will aim to pile more pressure on Eguma’s Enyimba side when both teams meet in Aba on Sunday.

Abia Derby To Decide Eguma’s Fate

After the Kano Pillars fixture, Eguma’s side travel to Umuahia for an Abia Derby clash against Abia Warriors, a decisive encounter expected to determine whether he remains Enyimba’s technical boss.

Internal Reorganisation Hits Enyimba Management

A quiet internal restructuring has taken place within the club’s management. Completesports.com findings reveal that Sporting Director Ifeanyi Ekwueme has had his role reduced, with financial responsibilities now reassigned to Chief of Staff, Sam Anozie.

Meanwhile, long-serving Team Manager Prince Okey Nwabeke now oversees matchday logistics. However, Nwabeke reportedly travelled to the United States two weeks ago to treat an undisclosed medical condition.

By Sab Osuji



