NPFL Boss Elegbeleye Salutes Rivers United For Putting Nigeria’s Name On 2025/2026 CAFCL Map

Gbenga Elegbeleye, Executive Chairman of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), has commended Rivers United following their qualification for the group stage of the 2025/2026 CAF Champions League, Completesports.com reports.

Rivers United overturned a 1–0 first-leg defeat in Maputo, Mozambique, with goals from Wasiu Falolu, Maclyn Biokpo, and Timothy Zacharia to seal a 3–2 aggregate victory and a place in the group stage of Africa’s premier club competition.

The Pride of Rivers will now earn a substantial $700,000 (₦1.03 billion) as their appearance fee.

NPFL Boss Delighted Nigeria Maintains Continental Presence

Rivers United are the only Nigerian club to reach the group stage of the 2025/2026 CAF interclub competitions, following the elimination of Kwara United and Abia Warriors from the CAF Confederation Cup, and Remo Stars from the CAF Champions League during the preliminary rounds.

Speaking exclusively to Completesports.com on Thursday, NPFL boss Gbenga Elegbeleye expressed pride that Rivers United’s achievement ensured Nigeria’s continued representation on the continental stage.

“It’s kudos to Rivers United. I’m happy and proud of their performance. At least, they have made it possible for Nigeria’s name not to be missing on the 2025/2026 CAF interclub competitions map,” Elegbeleye said.

Elegbeleye Says Rivers United’s Success Boosts NPFL’s Continental Reputation

Elegbeleye further noted that Rivers United’s qualification has helped sustain the NPFL’s reputation as one of Africa’s leading domestic leagues.

“It would have been bad if no Nigerian team was among the group stage participants. So, I think Rivers United’s qualification further reinforces the fact that the NPFL is one of the best leagues on the continent.

“Consistently, our league has been represented in the group stages, and this reflects the quality, value, and potential of the NPFL,” he added.

Elegbeleye Urges Other NPFL Clubs To Improve In Future CAF Campaigns

Responding to questions about the failure of Remo Stars, Kwara United, and Abia Warriors to progress to the group stages, Elegbeleye described it as unfortunate, while expressing optimism that they would perform better in future continental outings.

“No, no, no. It’s never a result of a poor league. We always want our teams to be there, but sometimes, as the saying goes, wishes are not horses.

“We only hope that the teams work harder and ensure they reach the top mark when next they get the opportunity to play in the CAF interclub competitions,” he concluded.

By Sab Osuji



