NPFL: Ozebagbe Proud Of Ikorodu City’s Performance In Draw With Rivers United

Ikorodu City technical adviser Bright Ozebagbe has expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance against Rivers United, reports Completeports.com.

The Oga Boys held their hosts to a 0-0 draw in a rescheduled Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 10 encounter in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Ikorodu City moved to fifth position on the table following the stalemate.

Ozebagbe claimed the result will boost the morale of his players going into their next league game.

“We are pleased with the performance. The boys stayed to the strategy and they were tactically discipline and focused throughout the encounter,” Ozebagbe in a short interview posted on the club’s Facebook page.

“Every point in the league is key, the one point against Rivers United will boost our morale in our next game against Kun Khalifa FC.”

Ikorodu City will welcome Kun Khalifat to the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos this weekend.

By Adeboye Amosu




