Super Eagles AFCON Group Opponent Uganda To Face Morocco In Friendly Match

Nigeria’s Super Eagles Group C opponent at the AFCON 2025 Uganda will take on hosts Morocco in a friendly match.

The friendly match was announced on the official X account of the Moroccan national football team.

The encounter will hold on November 18

at the Grand Stadium in Tangier.

Cranes of Uganda are using the tune up game to prepare for the AFCON 2025 which will begin in December.

Aside the Super Eagles Uganda will also take on AFCON 2004 champions Tunisia and Tanzania.

The Super Eagles will clash with Uganda in their final group fixture on December 30.

This will be the second time the Super Eagles and Uganda will clash in the AFCON, after their first encounter in the semi-final of the 1978 edition.

The Ugandans triumphed over the Super Eagles 2-1 before losing to hosts Ghana in the final.

By James Agberebi




