2026 WCQ: Wan-Bisaka, Bakambu Included As DR Congo Unveil Squad For Playoffs

The Democratic Republic of Congo have unveiled a formidable 25-man squad ahead of their crucial CAF 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs against Cameroon, scheduled for November 13 in Rabat, Morocco, African Soccer reports.

Head coach Sébastien Desabre has assembled a balanced team featuring a mix of Europe-based stars and emerging talents as the Leopards push to advance to the next stage of the qualifiers.

The squad includes several high-profile names such as Aaron Wan-Bissaka (West Ham United), Chancel Mbemba (Lille), Theo Bongonda (Spartak Moscow), and Cédric Bakambu (Real Betis).

In midfield, Desabre has opted for energy and creativity with Samuel Moutoussamy, Charles Pickel, Michaël Balikwisha, and Edo Kayembe all earning call-ups.

Notably, Fiston Mayele of Pyramids FC in Egypt remains the only Africa-based player in the squad, highlighting his importance and consistency in attack for the Leopards.

A win for DR Congo will see them face either Nigeria’s Super Eagles or Gabon in the final of the playoffs.

The win we in the final will then proceed to take part in the Intercontinental playoffs in Mexico in March 2026.

The first and only time DR Congo featured at the World Cup was in 1974 held in Germany.

Known then as Zaire, they lost all their three group matches with Yugoslavia (9-0), Brazil (3-0) and Scotland (2-0).



