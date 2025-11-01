Ex-Arsenal Star Ramsey Terminates Contract With Mexican Club After Making Six Appearances

Former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey has reportedly terminated his contract with Pumas in Mexico, having made just six appearances.

Ramsey, 34, has not played for the club since September, and has made just three starts for the Liga MX club since joining in July.

He suffered a hamstring injury earlier in the year, limiting his game time, but has failed to secure a regular spot in the team despite his experience in Europe with the likes of the Gunners and Juventus.

Pumas are 13th in the league table, and there are two matches left in the regular season. They need to finish in the top 10 to secure a spot in the league’s play-offs. They will now, according to ESPN (via Daily Mail) have to achieve that without Ramsey.

It’s not just on the field that Ramsey has had issues, however. Just days ago, the Welshman doubled the reward for information relating to his missing dog Halo after the canine vanished in Mexico earlier this month.

Ramsey has been without Halo since October 9 when she disappeared in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato. Halo was wearing a tracking collar when she went missing near a dog shelter, with Ramsey sharing the location on Google Maps and urging locals to help.

He had initially offered a $10,000 reward for information, but, with no progress after a week, he has now increased the figure to $20,000 (£15,000).

In a social media plea, Ramsey wrote: ‘Any news about our Halo please contact us. Big reward for finding her. We are all praying she’s OK and can be back with us soon.’

He followed that with another post saying: ‘We just want our girl back.’

A recent photo shared by the midfielder shows Halo asleep in his arms, with Ramsey captioning the image: ‘What I’d do to hold you one last time Halo.’

His wife Colleen has also spoken publicly about the family’s anguish, posting that they have ‘serious questions’ surrounding the disappearance and worry they ‘may never get answers.’

She added: “We still haven’t found Halo. I don’t think we ever will.”

Volunteers in the area have joined the search, distributing posters and sharing online updates as efforts continue to locate the 10-year-old beagle.

Halo is part of the Ramsey family alongside the couple’s son Sonny, and twins Tomas and Teddy, who have also been involved in the appeals.

Ramsey joined Pumas from boyhood side Cardiff in the summer. He played for the Bluebirds 52 times across two spells.

The bulk of his career, however, was spent with Arsenal – the club he called home between 2008 and 2019. At the Emirates, he played 369 games, scoring 64 goals and winning the FA Cup three times.

Upon his departure, he signed for Juventus, where he won Serie A and made 70 appearances, scoring six goals.



