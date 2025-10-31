Man United Legend Compares Amorim To Arteta

Ruben Amorim has followed in Mikel Arteta’s footsteps with his big calls since taking charge of Manchester United.

That is the view of former Red Devils captain Steve Bruce as the Portuguese approaches a year at the helm.

United’s trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday will mark 12 months since Amorim was announced as their new manager.

Although he was unable to avoid the club’s lowest-ever Premier League finish last term, he has maintained the backing of the board.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe even claimed in a recent interview that he would give Amorim up to three years to mould his United squad.

Despite missing out on European football and losing to League Two Grimsby in the Carabao Cup in August, the Red Devils now appear to be on an upward trajectory.

Amorim has overseen a run of five wins in their last seven matches, including three successive victories.

The results have lifted United up to sixth in the table, level on points with Manchester City and ahead of champions Liverpool.

Their recent displays have impressed Bruce along with Amorim’s decision to offload several high-profile players in recent months.

Since his arrival, Marcus Rashford, Andre Onana, Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund and Antony have all been made surplus to requirements.

Asked if Amorim is about to prove people wrong following previous calls for him to be replaced, Bruce told talkSPORT: “He’s had a great few weeks, they’ve won five out of the last seven. So there’s certainly been an upturn in their performances.

“I do believe the two players in particular who they’ve bought, (Bryan) Mbeumo and (Matheus) Cunha, they’ve absolutely hit the ground running.

“They’ve shown what they’re all about and they’ve given that real cutting edge at the top end of the pitch, which maybe for a while wasn’t there.

“I have to say, he’s made a big call in the dressing room to get rid of big players, with big reputations.

“It reminds me a little bit of Arsenal, what Arteta did a few years ago where he cleared out the dressing room where people are looking from afar thinking ‘wow, that’s a big call’. So he’s made some big managerial calls.”the



