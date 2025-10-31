2026 WCQ: Eagles Won't Toy With Playoff Vs Gabon --Eguavoen

Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Augustine Eguavoen has disclosed that the Super Eagles can’t afford to toy with the 2026 FIFA World Cup play-off clash against Gabon.



Recall that the Prince Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat will host the eagerly awaited clash between Nigeria and Gabon on November 13.



Speaking with Ogun State Television (OGTV), the former Super Eagles handler stated that he’s confident the team will qualify for the biggest football showpiece.

“Of course everybody’s excited. I’m super excited because we all know what it means to be at the World Cup, and we missed out on the last one. We’ve put that behind us now—the boys know exactly what’s at stake, all of us do. I like the unity so far from Nigerians, and getting this qualification into the play-offs now, I think we will not toy with it.” he told OGTV



He added: “Of course we have a chance. From where we’re coming from, all hope was lost. I didn’t lose hope 100% because I still had a lot of faith and belief in the team.



The prayer was that some other countries would drop points, which they did, and here we are. Now that God has given us a lifeline again, we have the quality, we have the personnel, we have everything to go for it. I’m 100% confident that we’ll do it.”



