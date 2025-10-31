Lookman Named In Serie A Team Of The Week

Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman has been named in Serie A Team of the Week, reports Completesports.com.

Lookman was on target in Atalanta’s 1-1 draw with AC Milan on Tuesday night.

It was the Nigeria international’s first goal of the season for the Bergamo club.

The tricky winger put up an impressive performance in the game with three successful dribbles, three key passes, and 84 percent pass accuracy.

He was the only Atalanta player, who made the selection.

Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic, and Federico Bonazzoli of Cremonese are the other fowards included in the selection.

Napoli goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, defenders; Mergim Vojvoda (Como), Federico Gatti (Juventus), and Mario Hermoso (AS Roma also made the shortlist.

The quartet of Nicolo Zaniolo (Udinese), Zambo Anguissa (Napoli), Hakan Calhanoglu, (Inter Milan), and Samuele Ricci are the midfielders selected.

By Adeboye Amosu




