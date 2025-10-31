Aina Is Making Progress — Dyche Provides Positive Injury Update On Defender

Nottingham Forest head coach Sean Dyche has provided a positive injury update on Ola Aina, reports Completesports.com.

Dyche sustained a hamstring injury , while on international duty with Nigeria in September.

The 29-year-old later went under the knife, and is expected to be sidelined until around December.

The gaffer gave an update on Aina and other injured players in the team.

“I have made a note of them because we have got a couple of knocks,” Dyche told press conference.

“Angus Gunn hasn’t been playing but is part of the squad, but he has opened up his knee ligaments.

“Woody [Chris Wood] is going to be possible for the Leeds game. He won’t make this one. We will have to see how that goes.

“Ola [Aina] is making good progress. Zinchenko is a no at the moment, unfortunately, and it is going to be a bit longer than we thought.

“Bakwa [Dilane] is still a no, but is making good progress. I’m having to read them off a list so I don’t forget them.

“We’re hoping no more occur, that’s for sure. A few knocks, but nothing too serious at the moment,” the former Everton boss concluded about the injuries.

By Adeboye Amosu



