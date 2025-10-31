CAF Champions League: Rivers United To Discover Group Opponents Monday

Rivers United will discover their group stage opponents in the CAF Champions League next week Monday, reports Completesports.com.

The draw ceremony will be conducted at the SuperSports Studios in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Rivers United earned a berth in the group stage of the competition following a 3-1 aggregate win over Black Bulls of Mozambique.

It’s the first time the Port Harcourt club will be playing in the group stage of the competition.

Finidi George’s side are also the first Nigerian club to reach the group stage of Africa’s most lucrative club competition since the 2018/19 season.

Rivers United have already been placed in Pot 3 ahead of the draw

15 other clubs including Al Ahly, Pyramids, Mamelodi Sundowns, Espérance , Simba SC, Al Hilal, and Young Africans have already qualified for the group stage of the stage.

Others are Petro de Luanda, AS FAR, MC Alger, JS Kabylie, Stade Malien, Power Dynamos, FC Saint-Éloi Lupopo.

They will be joined by the winner of the game between RS Berkane and Al Ahli Tripoli.

By Adeboye Amosu



