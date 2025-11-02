Neville Reveals Team That Can Challenge Arsenal For EPL Title

Gary Neville has named Liverpool as the only team he thinks are capable of stopping Arsenal ending their more than 20-year wait to lift the Premier League trophy, although it will likely take a minor miracle for that to happen.

The Gunners continued their incredible start to the new campaign as they chalked up their ninth successive win in all competitions with a 2-0 triumph at Burnley on Saturday.

That victory saw them move seven points clear at the top of the table, with Arsenal now the firm favourites to secure their first top-flight title since 2004.

Liverpool managed to halt a run of four successive league defeats as they saw off Aston Villa 2-0 on Saturday for a morale-boosting win for Arne Slot ahead of a tough week of fixtures.

And Neville believes that, despite their clear issues this season, the reigning Premier League champions remain the biggest threat to Arsenal’s seemingly serene title charge.

“So who’s going to take it off them? Arsenal would have to beat themselves not to win it,” Neville was quoted by Teamtalk.

“I don’t think Man City are going to get back to a level they’ve been at previously and come back at Arsenal. Pep Guardiola is a genius, but he hasn’t got the players or the team playing at the level needed.

“Liverpool are the only team but they would have to get back on track very quickly.”

That recovery did start for the Reds with the win over Villa, but they are a team who still have some clear flaws, particularly defensively, something that cannot be said for an Arsenal side who kept their seventh successive clean sheet at Burnley.



