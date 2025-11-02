Wolves Sack Manager After Winless In Opening 10 EPL Matches

Wolves have sacked manager Vitor Pereira after losing eight of their opening ten games of the Premier League season, talkSPORT understands.

Pereira departs Molineux with his side rooted to the bottom of the table and without a win following a dismal start to the campaign.

Wolves are the first team in Premier League history to go winless in their opening 10 games in back-to-back seasons.

It comes just over a month after the Portuguese signed a new three-year deal with the club, having been appointed in December last year.

talkSPORT understands there was a clause in that new deal that means Wolves will not have to payout for the entire new contract.

Wolves were beaten 3-0 by Fulham at Craven Cottage, and that result proved to be the final nail in the coffin.

The sacking comes after Pereira and some of his players were involved in a heated confrontation with Wolves fans.

He shouted in anger back at frustrated supporters following a loss to Burnley, having to be dragged away from the stands.

Travelling Wolves fans at Fulham on Saturday were reported to have chanted ‘sacked in the morning’ towards Pereira.

He had only signed a new contract extension in September, extending his stay until 2028.

But just over a month later, he’s been dismissed, and now Wolves are on the lookout for a new manager.

Pereira leaves Wolves having taken charge of 38 games in total.

Throughout those 38 matches, he won 14 and was beaten in 19 of them, along with five draws.

This season, his only two wins came in the Carabao Cup before a 4-3 defeat to Chelsea ended that run too.

And after going 10 games without victory in the Premier League, it spelt the end for him in the dugout.



