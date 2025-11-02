Ligue 1: Awaziem In Action In Nantes Loss To Metz

Super Eagles defender Chidoziem Awaziem played all 90 minutes as Nantes lost 2-0 to Metz in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game.

The Nigerian international, who was making his 10th appearance for Nantes this ongoing season, has bagged four yellow cards.

Apart from two close calls for Matthis Abline in the Metz penalty area in the second half, the Yellow and Greens failed to create any clear-cut opportunities.

In the 81st minute, Giorgi Abuashvili took the lead with a simple tap-in of the ball into the net.

FC Metz finally managed to double their lead in the 89th minute, thanks to a well-executed counter-attack and a one-on-one won by Habib Diallo.



