Hull City Boss Talks Up Ajayi’s Performance In Win At Norwich City

Hull City manager Sergej Jakirovic hailed Semi Ajayi after his impressive display in the club’s away win at Norwich City on Saturday.

The Tigers defeated their hosts 2-0 at the Carrow Road.

Joe Gelhardt and Darko Gyabi got the goals for Hull City in the second half.

The visitors were awful in the first half and fortunate not to concede.

Read Also:Iwobi, Bassey, Chukwueze Help Fulham Beat Wolves 3-0 To End Losing Streak In EPL

Key to City’s resurgence in the second period was the introduction of Ajayi, who had been rested with two more games coming up in the week.

Jakirovic On Ajayi’s Display

Jakirovic claimed Ajayi’s introduction gave his team stability.

“Semi gave us stability, and because they are with this number 10 in the pockets with the half spaces, they caused a lot of danger for us, especially when it’s open ball. The captain (Kenny McLean), when he opens up with the ball, Number 23 for me, great player. He sees everything, and then it’s behind your back; it’s very dangerous. They are very quick in front,” HullCity Live.

“They are a little bit unlucky because in previous games they were much better. They had a lot of chances, but they didn’t score, and this is something in this season for them, but they’re playing well.

“I knew before this game that it would be a mentally demanding game because when you watch the table, it’s eight points (the gap between both clubs before the game), we have 19. We are in a comfort zone, but in every game in the Championship, it is very difficult.

“I was very, very calm at half-time because you need to encourage them to be braver on the ball, to believe in themselves, and that was the main goal in the dressing room.”

By Adeboye Amosu



