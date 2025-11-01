Iwobi, Bassey Help Fulham Beat Wolves 3-0 To End Losing Streak In EPL

Super Eagles duo Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi were in action for Fulham who trounced struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 in Saturday’s Premier League clash at the Craven Cottage.

Heading into the contest Fulham had lost their last four Premier League matches.

Bassey featured for the entire duration of the game while Iwobi was taken off in the 89th minute.

Ryan Sessegnon opened the scoring in the ninth minute then on 36 minute Emmanuel Agbadou was sent off for Wolves.

Fulham capitalised and doubled their lead on 62 minutes through Harry Wilson before an own goal by Yerson Mosquera made it 3-0 in favour of Fulham.

The win took Fulham to 11th position in the league table while Wolves remain bottom with no win after 10 games.

At Selhurst Park Chrisantus Uche and Frank Onyeka were benched in Crystal Palace’s 2-0 win against Brentford.

Thanks to the win Palace now occupy seventh on 16 points and Brentford are in 12th spot on 13 points.

In other results, Arsenal continued their impressive run thanks to a 2-0 win away to Burnley, Nottingham Forest and Manchester United played 2-2 and Brighton and Hove Albion spanked Leeds United 3-0.



