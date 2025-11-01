Arteta Explains Gyokeres’ Halftime Substitution In Burnley vs Arsenal

Arsenal star Viktor Gyokeres was brought off at half-time in his side’s win over Burnley, sparking potential injury concerns.

The striker enjoyed an impressive first half against the Clarets, opening the scoring from a set-piece with an opportunity just a few yards out.

That wasn’t the only highlight for Viktor Gyokeres, who showed some quality with his hold-up play, linking up well with his teammates.

As the only fit natural striker for Arsenal, his withdrawal at half-time brought about some concerns, which Mikel Arteta has explained.

Viktor Gyokeres’ fourth goal of the Premier League season helped cap off an impressive half for the striker.

However, there is some concern surrounding an injury to the Arsenal star after his withdrawal at the break.

Mikel Arteta explained the decision when speaking to BBC Match of the Day (via TDR) after the game, stating: “In the first half was one of the best he’s played with us.

“He felt something muscular, so we have to wait to learn the extent of that.”

Arsenal have a busy run of fixtures coming up, with Slavia Prague coming up in the Champions League, before a final Premier League clash before the international break, facing off with Sunderland.

It remains to be seen whether Gyokeres will be fit enough to feature for the Gunners, as assessments await over his injury.



