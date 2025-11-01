NPFL: Kwara United Pip Remo Stars, Warri Wolves Hold Bendel Insurance

Kwara United defeated Remo Stars 3-1 in their Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 11 encounter on Saturday.

Junior Aimufua bagged a brace for the home team , with Babatunde Bright scoring the other goal.

Remo Stars got their goal through Jabbar Malik in stoppage time.

Read Also:Elegbeleye: How NPFL Clubs Can Compete With Top Clubs In Africa, Stopping Players Exodus; Drive For Investors

Kwara United moved to fifth position on the table with 16 points from 11 games.

At the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, Bendel Insurance were held to a 1-1 draw by Warri Wolves.

Alex Oweilayefa gave Insurance the lead after nine minutes.

Othuke Egbo restored parity for the visitors four minutes before the break.

By Adeboye Amosu



