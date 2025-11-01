Close Menu
    Bundesliga News

    Bundesliga: Boniface Features As Werder Bremen Hold Mainz

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Boniface in action for Werder Bremen

    Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface was in action as Werder Bremen played out a 1-1 draw against Mainz in Saturday’s Bundesliga.

    The Nigerian international, who was making his seventh appearance for Bremen, has bagged one assist this ongoing season.

    The Super Eagles star was substituted in the 63rd minute for Keke Topp after an impressive performance.

    Read Also:Okoye, Lookman Feature As Atalanta’s Winless Run Continues After Udinese Defeat

    Mainz took the lead in the 38th minute through Widmer’s brilliant finish to the delight of the home supporters.

    However, Werder Bremen equalized in the 85th minute with a goal from Stage, silencing the crowd.

    All attempts from both teams to win the game proved abortive as Mainz shared the spoil with Bremen.


