Caicedo Is The Best Player On The Planet In His Position –Chelsea Star Insists

Robert Sanchez insists Chelsea boast the finest midfielder on the planet in “animal” Moises Caicedo.

The dynamic Ecuadorian proved the driving force behind the Blues’ derby victory over Tottenham, registering seven recoveries whilst also securing four interceptions alongside his decisive assist for Joao Pedro.

Sanchez (via Express) declared after Pedro’s first-half strike secured Chelsea maximum points: “I don’t really need to talk about him but he’s an actual animal. He’s the best player on the planet in his position. He’s one of the best in the world, who is better than him in that position? He’s a beast. Every 50-50, every challenge he wins and is so composed on the ball.”

Also Read: Chelsea Interested In Flying Eagles Winger

Sanchez also observes that Caicedo remains the same modest, quietly-spoken individual he initially met in the canteen at Brighton whilst adapting to Premier League football.

He continued: “I haven’t seen him change much. As a player and as a character, he’s always been the same, hard work, effort, quiet but a very good guy.

“Obviously, he’s filled out with his body a bit more with age and with experience, he’s just got better and better on the pitch. His confidence has also gone higher and higher. He’s a boss at winning the midfield.”



