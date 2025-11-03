Simon Makes Ligue 1 Team Of The Week

Paris FC star Moses Simon has been included in the Ligue 1 Team of the Week, Completesports.com reports.

Simon was recognised for his impressive performance in Paris FC’s 1-0 away win at AS Monaco on Saturday.

The Nigeria international netted the decisive goal for the visitors in the 53rd minute of the keenly contested encounter.

The 30-year-old was in action for the entire duration of the game.

Simon has so far scored three goals and registered one assist in 11 league appearances for Stéphane Gilli’s side this season.

The tricky winger linked up with the Blues from another Ligue 1 club, Nantes this summer.

He is expected to be included in Nigeria’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs.

Paris FC will host Stade Rennes in their next league game on Friday.

By Adeboye Amosu



