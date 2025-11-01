Ligue 1: Simon On Target As Paris FC Pip Monaco

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon was on target as Paris FC defeated Monaco 1-0 in Saturday’s Ligue 1 game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his eleventh appearances, has scored three goals and bagged two assists for Paris FC this ongoing season.

Read Also:Iwobi, Bassey, Chukwueze Help Fulham Beat Wolves 3-0 To End Losing Streak In EPL



The only goal of the match came in the 53rd minute. French midfielder Maxime Lopez drove through the midfield with a brilliant run before sending a perfect pass into the six-yard box, where Moses Simon was waiting to tap the ball home.



After four games unbeaten and back-to-back wins, Monaco stumbled again and let slip a key opportunity to keep pressure on the reigning champions.



With this defeat, Monaco record their third loss of the season.



