CAF Champions League: Rivers United Ready To Compete With Pyramids, RS Berkane — Finidi

Rivers United technical adviser Finidi George has reacted to his team’s CAF Champions League draw, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, outfit have been drawn in Group A with defending champions Pyramids FC, Morocco’s RS Berkane and Power Dynamos of Zambia.

Finidi stated that facing the two North African clubs will be an extra motivation for his players.

“We will prepare when the time comes, but for now, we will just concentrate on our league game. When it’s getting closer, we try and prepare the boys mentally for what’s coming ahead,” Finidi told the club’s media.

“It’s extra motivation for the players, having this platform on the big stage. I think it’s going to bring a lot of expectations and a lot of confidence for the players. They are all looking forward to using this platform to showcase what they have.”

Rivers United will be making their maiden appearance in the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

The group stage matches will run from 21 November 2025 to February 2026, followed by quarter-finals and semi-finals in April, and the two-legged final on 30 May and 6 June 2026.

By Adeboye Amosu



