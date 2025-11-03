CAF Champions League: Rivers United Drawn In Tough Group A

Rivers United have been handed a tough draw in the group stage of the CAF Champions League, reports Completesports.com.

Finidi George’s side will face defending champions, Pyramids FC of Egypt, RS Berkane of Morocco and Zambian giants, Power Dynamos in Group A.

Pyramids are an emerging force on the continent. They also won the Egyptian Premier League title for the first time last season.

Morocco’s RS Berkane won the CAF Confederation Cup for the third time last term.

Power Dynamos of Zambia made it to quarter-finals of the competition in 1985.

Rivers United reached the group stage of the CAF Champions League after a 3-2 aggregate win over Black Bulls of Mozambique.

The Port Harcourt club will be competing in the money spinning group stage for the first time.

Nigeria’s other representative in the competition Remo Stars were eliminated in the second preliminary round by South African champions, Mamelodi Sundowns.

By Adeboye Amosu




