UCL: Luis Enrique Criticises PSG Players For Gifting Bayern Goals

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique criticised his team for gifting Bayern Munich goals and said they could have lost by more than 2-1 in their Champions League match Tuesday.

It was the defending champion’s first defeat in the competition after four games and only the second loss overall this season. Bayern notched its 16th straight win in all competitions.

Bayern’s first goal came after four minutes and the second was scored in the 32nd, both coming from Colombia forward Luis Díaz before he was sent off late in the first half.

“When it was 11 versus 11 there is no doubt. Of course, they were superior to us in the first half. They created more chances and we gave them some lovely gifts in the first half,” Luis Enrique said (via Daily Mail). “When you give away such presents against such players they will score. I don´t make any excuses, it´s our responsibility to do better.”

He was at a loss to explain why his team fell short, especially in a one-sided first half for six-time champion Bayern.

“I don´t have an explanation, it is like that,” he said. “We gave away several gifts. They scored two goals but could have scored four. I am disappointed to see this because I expected to see a better level.”

PSG has been blighted by injuries this season and saw forward Ousmane Dembélé and right back Achraf Hakimi – who was recklessly fouled by Díaz – both going off injured in the first half.

Luis Enrique feels he should do better handling the club’s ongoing injury situation. PSG was also without injured forward Désiré Doué.

“When you get injured players back they are not in 100% form,” he said. “It is something I should handle much better (as a coach), given all of my experience.”



