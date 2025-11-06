UCL: Galatasaray Deserved Win Over Ajax — Osimhen

Victor Osimhen says Galatasaray deserved to beat their hosts Ajax in Wednesday night’s UEFA Champions League clash, reports Completesports.com.

Okan Buruk’s side recorded their third consecutive win in the competition this season courtesy of a 3-0 victory over the Eredivisie giants at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Osimhen scored all three goals in the second half.

A Well Deserved Victory

The Nigeria international reflected on Galatasaray’s performance after the game.

“Overall, I think we deserved it. We knew what the opponent would do. We were well-prepared mentally and psychologically,” Osimhen was quoted by the club’s official website.

“I’m very happy with the goals, of course, but I want to thank all of my teammates once again. We’ll continue to build on this momentum. I believe we’ll be very happy at the end of the Champions League campaign, and we’ll continue to work on that.”

Osimhen Eyes Individual Honour

Osimhen is now currently the leading scorer in the Champions League this season with six goals from four games.

The 26-year-old believed he can claim the top scorer’s prize.

“Of course, I think I have the quality to do so, but I do it with the support of my teammates. They love giving me the ball, just like they did today,” added Osimhen.

” It’s a team effort, and I believe that with my teammates and their support, such a possibility is definitely possible. I will fight for it.”

By Adeboye Amosu



