    UCL: Club Brugge Boss Decides On Starting Role For Onyedika Vs Barcelona

    Club Brugge head coach Nicky Hayen has said he is yet to make a decision on whether to start Raphael Onyedika in Wednesday’s (today) UEFA Champions League clash with Barcelona, reports Completesports.com.

    Onyedika returned to action for Club Brugge against Dender last weekend after an injury layoff.

    The defensive midfielder featured for 26 minutes in the Belgian Pro League fixture.

    The Nigeria international impressed in the encounter despite his recent injury layoff.

    Hayen refused to give any assurance the 24-year-old will start start against Barcelona.

    “Onyedika is fit enough. We’ll see tomorrow whether he starts or not,” Hayen was quoted by Nieuwsblad.

    He has made one appearance for Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League this season.

