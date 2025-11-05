Onuachu Wins Turkish Super Lig Player Of The Month Award

Trabzonspor striker Paul Onuachu has been voted Turkish Super Lig Player of the Month for October, reports Completesports.com.

Onuachu beat eight other players to the individual honour.

Rafa Silva, Andre Onana, Milan Skriniar, Marco Asensio, Orkun Kokcu, Ederson Moraes, Wilfred Singo, and Davinson Sanchez were the other players nominated for the award.

Onuachu registered two goals and one assist in three league outings for Trabzonspor during the month under review.

The Black Sea Storm were unbeaten in October with two wins and one draw.

It would be recalled that the Nigeria international has won the Goal of the Month award twice this season.

The 31-year-old has scored seven goals, and provided one assist in 11 league appearances for Trabzonspor in the current campaign.

By Adeboye Amosu <



