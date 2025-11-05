AFCON 2025: Tunisia Coach Trabelsi Talks Up Super Eagles

Tunisia head coach Sami Trabelsi has expressed huge respect for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

The Carthage Eagles will confront Nigeria, Cranes of Uganda, and Taifa Stars of Tanzania in Group C at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The North Africans defeated the Super Eagles 1-0 the last time both teams met in a Round of 16 encounter at the AFCON 2021 finals in Cameroon.

Trabelsi’s Respect For Nigeria

Trabelsi labelled the Super Eagles “a continental powerhouse”.

The gaffer also shared his thoughts on the other teams in group.

” They are all nations to be respected. Tanzania is improving, with clubs regularly competing in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup. They leave a strong impression. They also have a standout player, Ali Samata, an excellent striker who has had a good career in Europe,” Trabelsi told CAFonline.

“Nigeria remains a continental powerhouse, with a vast pool of talent playing at top European clubs.

“Uganda is a nation progressing steadily. They had a solid qualifying campaign, even if their World Cup qualifiers were not exceptional. But everyone comes to the AFCON with the goal of going as far as possible, and often, unexpected teams beat stronger sides.”

By Adeboye Amosu



